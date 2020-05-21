FIR filed against Congress president Sonia Gandhi over remarks on PMCARES fund

An FIR has been registered against Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party’s tweet on Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). Besides the Congress chief, the FIR has been registered against some other Congress leaders as well.

KV Praveen Kumar, an advocate by profession, has registered a case against Gandhi and other Congress leaders following which the FIR was registered. The complainant has alleged that the Congress had on May 11 posted false and baseless information regarding PM-CARES Fund on its Twitter handle.

While demanding action against the Congress chief, the complainant said the twitter handle is operated from the national capital and alleged that Sonia Gandhi has been putting out tweets against the prime minister and misleading the people.

Justifying his demand of criminal case against Gandhi and other Congress leaders, Kumar said, “They called PM CARES Fund a fraud and claimed on Twitter that the money donated to the Fund is not being used for the public, instead the money is being used to fund PM Narendra Modi’s foreign trips.”

“These are rumours against the government, so I filed a complaint,” Kumar added.