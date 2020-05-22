COVID-19 in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced 894 new coronavirus cases in UAE on Thursday.

The country has also reported 4 deaths and 946 recoveries. The total number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 has now become 237, an official said in a media conference.

The total number of recovered cases has risen to 12, 755 with the announcement of 946 new recovered patients.

The new cases were detected through the conduct of 43, 000 COVID-19 tests as part of plans to expand the scope of COVID-19 tests across the country, the official said. The newly diagnosed patients are undergoing treatment.