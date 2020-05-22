HBD Suhana Khan : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s little Princess Suhana is not little anymore as the gorgeous lady has turned 20 today.

Here are 5 facts about Suhana Khan that we bet you didn’t know.

1. She is Big into Sports

Suhana Khan is very interested in sports. She loves playing football in school and has won a number of tournaments for her school. She is also the captain of the Under-14 team. Suhana’s love for sports is also visible from her presence at every KKR match at IPL with her father.

2. Won Award for Writing

SRK’s little girl is inclined towards writing. Suhana has a flair for writing which has won her an award at Katha national story writing competition.

3. Huge Zayn Malik Fan

This is no secret that Suhana Khan is a big Zayn Malik fan.

4. Schooling from Mumbai

While Suhana is now completing her studies from London, she has done her school from Mumbai. She was a student at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

5. Acting as a Career

Born with loads of talents, Suhana wants to walk into her father’s footsteps and take up acting as a career. She has full support from her parents.