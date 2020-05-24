These workout pictures of Rani Chatterjee will make you sweat: See pics

The workout pictures shared by Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is ruling the internet. The pretty actress has took to her Instagram handle to share her daily workout pictures.

” Sweat of hard #goodmorning #instagood #fitnessmotivation #fitness #workoutroutine #homeworkout #fitbody #fitness #lover”, she captioned the photos.

Rani Chatterjee is an Indian film actress who predominantly works in Bhojpuri-language films. She is known for her roles in films like ‘Sasura Bada Paisawala’, ‘Sita’, ‘Devra Bada Satawela’ and ‘Rani No. 786’.

Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in ‘Lady Singham’. She is also seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 10 as a contestant.