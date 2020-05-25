BJP MLA set to build ‘Modi temple’ with PM’s idol

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi, who launched ‘Shri Modiji Ki Aarti’ recently, on Sunday announced that he will soon build a ‘Modi temple’ dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his idol in it after the lockdown ends.

Joshi who is a ruling party legislator from Mussoorie constituency had earlier launched ‘Modi aarti’ (prayer dedicated to Modi) at a function organised by him to felicitate Covid-19 warriors on Friday.

Joshi said he launched the aarti penned down by a Modi supporter Dr Renu Pant in presence of state higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Following the development, he and BJP came under attack from Opposition party Congress which has called it a prime example of ‘sycophancy’. However, Joshi refused to budge and on Sunday announced said that he will soon build a temple dedicated to PM Modi.

“I have immense respect for PM Modi who is not just our nation’s leader but a world leader also. Even US President Donald Trump is in awe of him. I have done nothing wrong in launching his aarti and will soon build a temple with his idol in it after the lockdown,” said Joshi.

Lauding the prime minister, Joshi also said, “He works 18 hours a day which clearly states that he is blessed with some divine power. My initiative to build a temple dedicated to him is just to pay respect to him.”

The MLA claimed that he has kept Narendra Modi’s photograph near the deities at the prayer room at his home,

“At home, I have kept his photograph near other deities in the prayer room. After offering prayers, I pay my respects to him also. I have also kept his photograph in my office since 1999 when he was just a party office-bearer. I have unparalleled devotion towards him,” he said.

On the launching of aarti for Modi, he said, “One of my aides received it on his WhatsApp and showed it to me. I liked it very much and got it printed on small pamphlets to launch it formally. In the future, if I get anything similar, I will do the same again.”

The aarti launched by Joshi talks about how “World is scared of Modi’s power and how his opponents fear to even come close to him.” It also praises him as a leader with whom even “Trump is awestruck.” It also lauds him for “Building Ram Mandir and revoking Article 370 in Kashmir.”