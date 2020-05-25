Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus infection tally touches 1.31 lakh in India

The total number of coronavirus patients in the country has touched 1.31 lakh. 6,977 new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported on Monday. This is the highest single-day spike for the fourth consecutive day

The total number of infection has reached at 1,38,845 which includes 77,103 active cases, 57,721 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and death toll at 4,021. 154 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in India stands at 41.57 percent.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 50,231 cases. Tamil Nadu stood second with 16,277 cases, and Gujarat third with 14,056 cases.

States/UTs with more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases are Rajasthan (7,028), Madhya Pradesh (6,665) and Uttar Pradesh (6,268). Others with more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (3,667), Andhra Pradesh (2,823), Punjab (2,060), Telangana (1,854), Bihar (2,587), Jammu and Kashmir (1,621), Karnataka (2,089), Odisha (1,336) and Haryana (1,184). States and UTs with significant number of cases are Kerala (847), Jharkhand (370), Chandigarh (238), Assam (378), Tripura (191), Chhattisgarh (252) and Uttarakhand (317).