Trains reaches Kerala without prior information; Govt slams center

After Maharashtra, Kerala has also came up with objections with the handling of special trains by the Railways ministry, saying its method of sending trains without prior information could derail the state’s protocol to control the coronavirus.

Kerala has done a very effective job so far in curbing the infection — a matter that has been mentioned in foreign media as well. On Tuesday, while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue, his finance minister Thomas Isaac alleged that the railways “want to be the super spreader” of the disease in Kerala.

The state so far had 896 coronavirus cases. 72 people who returned from Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala along with 71 from Tamil Nadu and 35 from Karnataka.

On Tuesday, Kerala recorded 67 new COVID19 cases – of which 27 are repatriated Indians, 33 returned from other states and seven were among the primary contacts who got infected.

The Chief Minister said Kerala had no objections to its people returning home. But lack of prior information is proving a problem and it could derail or “subvert” the state’s anti-coronavirus programme, he added.

“A train from Mumbai came without Kerala being informed. This will subvert the surveillance system. I raised it with railway minister. But after this another train was scheduled for Kerala without informing the state. This will derail or subvert the state’s attempts to contain COVID 19. I have raised this with the Prime Minister,” Mr Vijayan said.

State’s finance minister also tweeted his objections regarding the same.