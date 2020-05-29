Coronavirus : India crosses China’s COVID19 death count

According to data from states governments and America’s Johns Hopkins University, The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 1.6 lakh on Thursday, making it the ninth worst-hit country by the deadly virus infection, while the number of deaths crossed China’s official count.

With 1,65,386 cases, India has reported nearly double the number of cases in China at 84,106, an online real-time tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed. India also surpassed China with as many as 4,711 deaths, compared to 4,638 by Thursday night, the data showed.

The first case of the novel coronavirus emerged in China last December and since then it has spread to virtually all parts of the world infecting more than 59 lakh people globally. More than 3.5 lakh have died too across the world, but very few new cases are being reported in China for the last few days.