Terrorist camps in POK full,Army succesfully sealed the border: Lt Gen Raju

Lieutenant Gen Baggavalli Raju in an interview said that the Indian Army had been successful in breaking the backbone of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that Kashmiris are finally experiencing peace and improved law and order situation and added that Pakistan is disgruntled by it.

Lt Gen Raju also claimed that all the terrorist camps in Pak Occupied Kashmir(POK) is now full with 15 launch pad points, but the Indian Army is successful in sealing the border properly, preventing militant infiltration.

“All the terrorist camps and around 15 launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are full. These terrorist cadres are desperate to infiltrate with the help of the Pakistani Army.” Lt Gen Raju stated that Pakistan has consistently been aiding and abetting infiltration for more than 30 years now. The ceasefire violations (CFVs) by the Pakistani army to support the infiltrating terrorist groups were countered by “our befitting response which has been swift, hard and punitive”.

Lt Gen Raju took over the reins of strategically located XV Corps in Srinagar on March 1