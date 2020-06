22 People had died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus. This was announced by the Ministry of Health on Monday. This is the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 deaths in the country.

Also 1,881 new cases of coronavirus has been reported, taking the total number of infections in the country to 87,142. 1,864 recoveries were also reported, taking the total recoveries in Saudi Arabia to 64,306. The death toll ha reached 525.