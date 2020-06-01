RIP Wajid Khan : Here are some unknown facts about the Bollywood’s music composer

Bollywood’s music composer Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 42, and had multiple issues and was on ventilator from last four days.Reportedly, Wajid Khan had even contacted corona virus recently after which his situation started getting worse. His death came as a shock to Bollywood film fraternity and the fans who took to Twitter to express grief and offer condolences to his family.

Here are some unknown facts about the Bollywood’s music composer

1.Wajid belonged to the family of musicians in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. His father, Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, was a known Tabla player who had worked with many popular musicians in the film industry.

2.Wajid Khan’s grandfather Ustad Abdul Latif Khan was honored by the Government of India with the fourth highest Indian civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2002. He was known for his proficiency in Sarangi and mastered the instruments such as Sitar, Santoor and Tabla

3.Wajid Khan, and his brother Sajid Khan, ventured into Bollywood with Salman Khan‘s film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya . The film released in 1998 and became a hit with its music topping the chartbusters. There was no looking back for Sajid-Wajid then.

4.The title tracks of the fourth & sixth season of reality show Bigg Boss were also composed by Wajid Khan and brother Sajid Khan.

5.Wajid sang the title track of popular theme song of IPL 4 titled ‘Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka‘, the song was also composed by him and brother Sajid.

6.Wajid’s first and last composed song in the industry was for Salman Khan. His last composed song was Bhai Bhai for Salman that the actor used as a special song in the times of the coronavirus.