Sex during Lockdown : Know why women want something different in sex

What do women want? This question has been troubling from common man to psychologists and scientists for centuries. The greatest psychologists like Sigmund Freud or Hollywood actor Mel Gibson have all been concerned about this question. Thousands of books, articles, blog posts have been written about this puzzle. This issue has been debated millions of times. Why only men, women themselves are often found discussing this issue.

However, despite the lengthy discussions, thousands of books, years of research on this, no one definition, one scope of women’s desire has been decided. Nor has it been decided how the desire wakes up inside them? How can they be satisfied? Although years of hard work has been wasted, it is not so. Today we can understand the sexual desires of women to a great extent.

The earlier tied-up thoughts about women’s libido are coming out of the realm. Earlier it was said that the desire of women can never be fulfilled. She is sex hungry. There is a lot of lust in them. But, scientists have now started to believe that women’s desire for sex cannot be included within the scope of any one definition. It is different in different women. And many times, within the same woman, different rounds of sex desire are found.

‘Every woman wants something different.’ With the latest research, it has also become clear that in the matter of sex, there is no difference between the needs and needs of women and men. Whereas earlier it was believed that men have a greater desire for sex than women. But, now with all the research, it has become clear that with some minor manipulation, the desires of sex in women and men are more or less same.