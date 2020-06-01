UAE announces important decision regarding resident visa

Resident visa holders of UAE can return back to UAE. The UAE government has announced special flight service for this. The decision was announced by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA). As per the new decision UAE will start receive nationals holding valid residence visas from various countries.

Return of residents requires the submission of a request online in order to obtain an entry permit to the country. Other things that need to be attached are a personal coloured photograph, a copy of the residence visa, a copy of a valid passport, and a proof of the reason for being outside the country, which can be a letter from the employer, educational institution, medical authority, or flight tickets, if the reason was tourism.

UAE has entrusted FlyDubai, Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways for special flight services.