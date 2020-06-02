Covid-19 Updates: 24 deaths due to coronavirus reported in Saudi Arabia

24 people had died in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus. This is the highest number of deaths due to the coronavirus infection reported since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. This brings the country’s death toll to 549.

1869 new cases of the coronavirus cases were also reported , bringing the kingdom’s tally of infections to 89,011. 1,484 COVID-19 patients were recovered from the infection in the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 65,790 . A total of 12,285 infections have been reported in one week.