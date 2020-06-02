Former Union minister dies of Covid, J&K Covid count crosses 2600 mark

Former Union minister Phungsog Namgyal and three others died of Covid on Monday in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. With the latest 4 deaths, the Covid casualty in the UT reached 32.

Nine pregnant women and a doctor are included in the newly registered 84 cases on Monday.28 patients are from Jammu’s Sambhag and 56 are from Kashmir, taking the total Covid count to touch 2605 in the UT.

Phungsog Namgyal had been elected thrice as MP from Leh and served as Union Minister under the Manmohan Singh government.He was 83 years old.