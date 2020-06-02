J&K : One terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces

A terrorist was gunned down by security forces on Tuesday in an encounter at the Saimoh area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s Awantipora on Tuesday. J&K Police and security forces are carrying out the search operation in the area. The identity of the eliminated terrorist remains unknown.

A top police official said that one terrorist has been killed in the encounter so far while two more are believed to be trapped in the area.

Earlier, a joint team of Awantipora Police, Army’s 42 RR, and the CRPF launched a search and cordon operation on Monday night on receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.