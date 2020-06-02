Mumbai braces itself for a real Cyclone after more than a Century- ‘Nisarga’ approaching W.India

The paired depression above the Arabian sea had swiftly developed into a severe Cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ heading towards the shores of the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Cyclone is very likely to intensify in the next 12 hours before its landfall which is expected to be between 4-5 PM tomorrow(03-06-2020). The name ‘Nisarga ‘, means nature in Bengali and was suggested by Bangladesh.

Maharashtra CM Udhav Thackeray has reviewed the preparations of the state to face the Cyclonic storm hitting the state after more than a century. This will be the second cyclone to strike India in two weeks and the first to hit the financial capital-Mumbai, which has logged over 41,000 coronavirus cases so far, in over a century.

Mumbai and neighbouring districts have been placed on a high alert. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said: “Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast. Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. (sic)”