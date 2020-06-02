New hot video of Sherlyn Chopra will blow your senses: Watch it here

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra who rose into fame after she portrayed the lead role in ‘Kamasutra 3D’ is one of the most sexy actress in the Bollywood.

Sherlyn Chopra doesn't shy away from baring it all in front of the camera

Sherlyn Chopra is an Indian film actress and model known for her work in Bollywood. In July 2012, Chopra became the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine. The photos were released two years later.

She was then selected to host the sixth season of the show MTV Splitsvilla. In December 2013, she released her music single titled “Bad Girl”. She was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2009.