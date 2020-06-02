Sex and Life : This is how sex affects the brain

There are many benefits to having sex. By having sex, not only pleasure, but also excitement remains. It is also helpful in removing stress and anxiety. Sex affects various parts of our body. Recent studies have shown that sex affects how much we eat and how well our heart works. Sex is an effective way to burn calories and scientists have found that appetite decreases after this.

Sleep hormones are released:

Better sleep after sex, but not just because of fatigue after sex. After the orgasm, the brain directs the body to secrete prolactin hormone, which aids in getting sleep. Apart from this, the secretion of ‘Oxytocin’, a natural pain reliever present in the body, can also help you sleep after sex.

Feeling of pleasure:

During the climax, the brain releases many hormones including serotonin and oxytocin, which make you feel happy. Studies have shown that increasing the amount of oxytocin in the body helps in feeling relaxed and it can also reduce stress. Apart from this, it is helpful in relieving common problems like pain, headache and muscle aches. Other studies have found that endorphin hormone is released during sex.

Help in brain functions:

Some studies have shown that people who have sex often have a good memory. There have been indications that sex can increase brain neurons and help the brain function normally.

Anxiety and stress:

If you don’t have sex with your partner often, it will reduce your feeling of connection with them, which means that you don’t talk too much about your feelings. Having sex releases oxytocin and endorphin hormones in your body, which can help control the effects of stress. Oxytocin also helps in sleeping.