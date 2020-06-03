Google removed ‘Remove China App’ by Indian company

The Indian app named ‘Remove China App’ developed by Indian company has been removed by Google. Google has removed the application from Play Store. This was conveyed in a tweet by the Jaipur-based app developer “One Touch AppLabs” on Wednesday.

“Dear Friends, Google has suspended our #RemoveChinaApps from google play store. Thank you all for your support in past 2 weeks. “You Are Awesome”,” the account wrote.

Google suspended the applications saying that it violate its Play Store’s policies. As per reports, the app was suspended as it violated Google Play Store’s’ Deceptive Behaviour Policy’. Under such a policy, the app cannot make changes to the user’s device settings or features outside the app without the user’s knowledge and consent nor it could “encourage” the app to remove or disable third-party apps.

The app gained popularity amid the apparent rising tensions between the Chinese and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control or LAC. Following this #BoycottChina #BoycottChineseApps began trending on social media and the calls for giving up Chinese products were made by many.

Earlier, Mitron App, India’s answer to TikTok, was earlier suspended for violating the Spam and Minimum Functionality developer policies under the Google Play Store