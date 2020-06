A Malayali salesman working in Ajman has won 12 million UAE dirham in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw held on Wednesday. Assain Muzhippurath aged 47 from Kerala has won the big amount. He won the raffle for his ticket 139411 for draw 216 purchased on May 14.

“At a time like this I feel grateful for the win. I have two daughters and some of the money will go towards their education and marriage ,” Muzhippurath told to a daily in UAE.