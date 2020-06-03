Sex and Life :Know risk of frequent use of condom

Condoms are used for safe sex. You might be surprised to know that using condoms during sex can cause many side effects which can get you into trouble.

– Use of condom once or twice a week can make the vagina of women dry. Excessive use of condoms reduces the natural lubricant released from the vagina of women. Due to which they have to face unbearable pain in making relationships.

– Condom use during sex is also a major cause of infection in the vagina of women. This can cause irritation and erosion inside the vagina. Problem can be seen in menstruation.

– The use of regular condoms has a negative effect on the vaginal immune system of women. The result of which can be terrible.