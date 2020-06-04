Airports in UAE issues new guidelines for passengers

The Airports in UAE has issued new guidelines for all passengers. Passengers are advised to not tot reach the airport four hours before the departure and travellers not wearing masks and gloves will not be allowed to enter the terminal as airports reopen for limited flights.

“Only passengers holding tickets will be allowed access to airport. Passengers without gloves and not wearing a protective mask will not be allowed access to the terminal. Passengers arriving earlier than four hours before scheduled departure time will not be allowed access to the terminal,” Dubai Airports said on its website.

Abu Dhabi International Airport said travellers without confirmed tickets will not be permitted to enter the terminal buildings. It also asked travellers not to arrive earlier than four hours ahead of scheduled departure flight time.

“It is compulsory that you and your family (including children) are wearing face masks and disposable gloves at all times. While at the airport, please maintain a two meter distance from others at all time,” it said on its website.

Sharjah Airport has also advised travellers that gloves and masks must be worn to guarantee boarding on Air Arabia flights.