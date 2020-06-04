Coronavirus : Health workers attacked by patients at COVID care centre

Tripura : COVID-19 patients attacked the medical staffs at that centre on Wednesday night.They also ransacked the COVID care centre.The window and doors were also broken by the patients.The maximum infected patients of Tripura are now admitted at Bhagat Singh Yuba Awas COVID care centres.

It is reported that the patients were furious due to some reasons.One source from that centre told that the patients were provided bad quality food and food was not provided in time.

The patients complained to the authority about their bad experience of food.

On Wednesday night the patients started agitation and they attacked the health staff and ransacked the centre.

After hearing this, high officials of the Health department and police officials rushed to centre.They convinced the patients to bear with the authorities.