Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate of Covid-19 cases improves in India

The recovery rate of coronavirus cases has been improved in India. This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The recovery rate has reached at 48%.

A total of 3,804 people affected by COVID-19 have recovered during the last 24 hours. Till now over 1,04,000 cases have been cured. Presently, there are 1,06,737 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

The total number of infected cases has reached at 216919. The death toll has reached at 6075.