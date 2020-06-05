Monsoon 2020: India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rain Kerala

India’s official weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon rainfall is likely to increase in Mumbai and Kerala from June 8 or June 9. IMD said that the rain will increase due to formation of a new low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian sea.

IMD has also predicted that the rainfall will reduce by the next 24 hours and temperature will start rising in northwest India, particularly in Delhi and there will be no rain till June 11.

“In Mumbai & Kerala, rainfall is likely to increase from June 8 or June 9 due to formation of a new low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian sea.” Pre-Monsoon Rains: IMD Issues ‘Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall’ Alert in Weather Update For East UP”, said Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, Head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre.