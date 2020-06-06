Actress Tamannaah Bhatia gets trolled for her latest post : Watch Here

Social media is currently rife with ‘Black Lives Matter’ posts and also ‘All Lives Matter’. And it is not just the celebs, many commoners too have come out in support and are having a discourse on the social media platforms. Since videos of a policeman kneeling on Floyd’s neck and photos of the pregnant elephant standing in the river surfaced online, everyone is talking about just that. Many have even tried to make people understand how pathetic it is to discriminate and taking lives on the basis of that discrimination is evil.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia too took to her social media account and shared a monochrome photo with hashtags ‘All Lives Matters’ and ‘Wake Up World’.

In the post’s caption, she wrote, “Your silence will not protect you. Doesn’t every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law. We must unlearn and learn to be human again express compassion, and practice love. #AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld.”