Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 398,000 globally

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.8 million, including more than 398,000 fatalities. More than 3,335,000 patients are reported to have recovered.
India registers record single-day spike of 9,887 COVID cases and 294 deaths, pushing infection tally to 2,36,657, death toll to 6,642
Deaths by country:
United States- 1,11,390
Brazil-35,047
Italy- 33,774
Spain- 27,134
France- 29,111
United Kingdom- 40,261
Belgium – 9,566
Coronavirus Cases:
6,850,236
Deaths:
398,244
Recovered:
3,351,229
