Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 398,000 globally

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.8 million, including more than 398,000 fatalities. More than 3,335,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

India registers record single-day spike of 9,887 COVID cases and 294 deaths, pushing infection tally to 2,36,657, death toll to 6,642

Deaths by country:

United States- 1,11,390

Brazil-35,047

Italy- 33,774

Spain- 27,134

France- 29,111

United Kingdom- 40,261

Belgium – 9,566

Coronavirus Cases:

6,850,236

Deaths:

398,244

Recovered:

3,351,229