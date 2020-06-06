DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndiaGulfInternational

Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 398,000 globally

Jun 6, 2020, 10:06 am IST

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.8 million, including more than 398,000 fatalities. More than 3,335,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

India registers record single-day spike of 9,887 COVID cases and 294 deaths, pushing infection tally to 2,36,657, death toll to 6,642

Deaths by country:

United States- 1,11,390
Brazil-35,047
Italy- 33,774
Spain- 27,134
France- 29,111
United Kingdom- 40,261
Belgium – 9,566

Coronavirus Cases:

6,850,236

Deaths:

398,244

Recovered:

3,351,229

