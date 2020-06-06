Coronavirus : ED headquarters sealed after six officials test positive for COVID19

As many as 6 Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have tested positive for coronavirus leading to the sealing of its headquarters in Delhi for 2 days.

As per reports over 10 officers have been quarantined for coming into contact with these officials.

According to ED sources, ED headquarters situated in the Loknayak Bhawan in south Delhi’s upscale Khan Market area was sealed for two days for sanitisation. The sources said that the floor was sealed after 6 officials of the agency tested positive.