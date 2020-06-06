Court issues notice to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan

A court in Pakistan has issued a notice in to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a defamation case. The court has asked Imran Khan to submit a written reply on June 10 . The defamation case was filed by Shahbaz Sharif, brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharrif and leader of PML-N.

Imran Khan in April 2017 alleged that Shahbaz Sharif allegedly offered him $61 million through a “common friend” to withdraw the Panama Papers case in the Supreme Court against 70-year-old former Prime Minister and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif. However, Imran Khan did not name the person who allegedly offered him $61 million on behalf of the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as Prime Minister in 2017 by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

Three corruption cases – Avenfield properties, Flagship investment and Al-Azizia steel mills – were registered against the Sharif family by the anti-corruption body in 2017 following a judgment by the Supreme Court that disqualified him.