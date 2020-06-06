Covid-19: Gulf country instructs to close all commercial business till June 20

Riyadh municipality has instructed to close down all commercial business till June 20. The instruction was given as the number of coronavirus infection rises in the city. The authorities has asked to close 8787 commercial business including barber shops, beauty salons, gyms, cinemas and shisha cafes. Sports and health clubs, recreational centers and cinemas will also remain closed.

The Saudi authorities excluded all activities where social distancing cannot be applied from the three-phased plan it unveiled on May 25 for a return to normal life. As curfew restrictions have eased up in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health reminded people who have returned to work this week not to share eating utensils with co-workers.