Covid-19 Updates: 10 coronavirus deaths reported in Kuwait

487 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kuwait in the past 24 hours. Thus the total infection in the country has rised to 31,131.

10 more deaths from COVID-19 has also been reported , raising the total such fatalities in the country to 254. 1005 more patients have recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, bringing to 19,282 the total of such recoveries in the country. There are 180 patients receiving intensive care treatment. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in Kuwait has totalled 311,624.