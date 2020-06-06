Covid-19 Updates: 1,14,073 Patients recovered in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improving in India. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate has reached at 48.20%.

The total number of recovered people from Corona virus reached to 1,14,073. During the last 24 hours, 4611 people cured of the infection.

9887 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 236657 in the country. It was the highest spike in new cases in one day since the outbreak of Corona pandemic in India. During the last 24 hours, 294 deaths were registered taking the nationwide toll to 6642. The case fatality rate is 2.80% in the country.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, informed that 137938 samples were tested for Corona virus during the last 24 hours. With this, figure of total number of tests reached to 4524317 in the country.