Covid-19 Updates: 1700 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Qatar

The total number of coronavirus patients in Qatar has rised to 67,195 as 1700 new coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours. This was announced by Qatar News Agency (QNA) citing Ministry of Public Health.

2 more people has died due to the viral infection rising the death toll to 51. 1,592 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42,527 cases, while leaving 24,617 active cases under treatment.

5,029 Covid-19 tests has been conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to 251,391 tests.