Covid-19 Updates: 34 deaths due to coronavirus reported in Saudi Arabia

34 People had died due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day increase in the death toll since the crisis started. This informed by the Ministry Health. The death toll due to Covid-19 has reached at 676.

Saudi Arabia has reported the highest single-day increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday. 3,121 people were found to have infected with the deadly virus. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia has rised to 98,869, of which 26,402 are active cases with 1,483 patients are in critical condition.

1,175 new recoveries cases were also reported , raising the overall number of patients recovered in the country to 71,791.