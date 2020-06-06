Covid-19 Updates: Oman reports 930 new coronavirus cases

930 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Oman. The Omani news agency (ONA) reported this quoting the Health Ministry in the country. The newly diagnosed cases include 239 Omanis and 691 foreign residents. The total number of coronavirus infection in Oman has rised to 16,016.

The death toll due to coronavirus remains at 72 as no new deaths were reported in the country. The country’s total recoveries from the disease remained unchanged at 3,451.

There are 67 patients receiving intensive care treatment, the ministry said.In the last 24 hours Oman has conducted 2,463 coronavirus tests .