Expats failing to observe Covid- measures will be deported, announces Gulf country

Saudi Arabian government has announced that those expats who fail to observe the precautionary measures imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus will be deported.

“Individuals who fail to abide by preventive measures, including wearing medical or cloth face masks, failing to observe social distancing and refusing to have their temperatures taken, will be fined SR1,000. The fine will be doubled if the violation is repeated. Residents will be deported after paying the fines,” informed the Saudi authorities.

Earlier, Saudi has issued newly-revised protocols. As per this protocols, social gatherings such as mourning or celebration events that take place inside homes, rest houses or farms, are allowed, but attendants should not exceed 50 persons.

The private sector is also required to adhere to precautionary measures: providing their staff with disinfectants and sanitisers, taking the temperatures of both staff and customers at the entrances of shopping malls.

Other measures include sterilizing shopping trolleys and baskets after each use, sanitizing facilities and surfaces, closing children’s play areas and fitting rooms in shopping malls and ready-wear outlets.