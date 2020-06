First look poster of Tamil film ‘Friendship’ staring Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh released

The first look poster of Tamil film ‘Friendship’ staring former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh released.

The film, directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, also features actor Arjun Sarja. The film also marks entry of former Sri Lankan news anchor Losliya in Kollywood. She has earlier participated in the third season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil.

Harbhajan played for India last in 2016 during the Asia Cup.