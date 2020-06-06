Jyotiraditya Scindia removes BJP from his Twitter profile ? ; Here’s the truth

One ‘news’ that was peddled today by the media was the Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.

Several mainstream media channels furthered this news.

However, what is being reported is patently untrue. It almost appears as though the media simply woke up today morning and decided to randomly check the Twitter profile of Jyotiraditya Scindia and having not found the word ‘BJP’, creating a story based on it out of thin air.

The fact is that even after joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia never had the word ‘BJP’ in his Twitter bio.