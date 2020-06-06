People go panic as earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude has hitted southeast Turkey. People ran out in to streets in panics the moderate earthquake strikes the area. No causality or damages were reported.

The magnitude 5.0 quake was centered in the town of Poturge in Malatya province.

Earthquakes are frequent in Turkey, which sits atop two major fault lines. In January, a powerful earthquake centered in the neighbouring province of Elazig province killed 41 people, including four in Malatya.

Turkey’s worst quake in decades came in 1999, when a pair of strong earthquakes struck in the northwest, killing around 18,000 people.