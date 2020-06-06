People in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir face severe threat amid Covid-19 outbreak

The people in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are facing severe threat as the are lacks basic healthcare facilities. As per the reports in the national media, the people in Gilgit and Baltistan are are facing severe threats due to lack of medical facilities and food shortages.

300,000 bags of wheat needed in Pakistani occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to fight food shortages and what does Pakistani fascist government do? They cut existing quota of our wheat! pic.twitter.com/ikj0dgoTLi — Amjad Ayub Mirza (@AmjadAyubMirza1) June 5, 2020

Gilgit-Baltistan has already reported over 800 cases. . Gilgit-Baltistan has only two old model ventilators and the region has not received any medical aid and supplies from the Pakistani government to counter the grave situation.

“Only two ventilators available in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan and China have started the construction of USD 14 billion Diamer-Basha Dam today. This clearly shows that the Pakistani military or civil governments do not care about our people”, tweeted Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a human rights activist from PoK.

“They (government) receive funds and donations, but they use those funds for their own purpose and not for the welfare of people. However, they do not realize that it is the people who have mandated them to power and position. I hereby request the authorities to pay attention to this region, which was already deprived of rights. Now with coronavirus, the unemployment has grown massively,” said Mohammad Bakar Mehedi, a lawyer based in Astore.