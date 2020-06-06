Sub-Inspector suspended after he crushed vegetables of sellers with his vehicle: Video

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh has suspended a Police Sub Inspector named Sumit Anand and started departmental action against him after a video of him crushing the vegetables of sellers with his jeep was gone viral.

The incident happened on Thursday in Ghoorpur.

As per the police, the sellers did not comply with the orders of the SI. The market was supposed to operate on Wednesdays and Fridays. When it was held on Thursday, the officer asked sellers to leave. But when he felt they are not listening and hooting instead, he did this, said police.