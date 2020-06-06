Temples in Kerala to open for devotees: Sabarimala will re-open on June 14

The religious worship centers in Kerala will re-open on Tuesday, 9 June. Kerala Devasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed that Sabarimala Temple will re-open from June 14 for devotees for monthly pooja and festival. Sabarimala temple will be open for the five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Midhunom that begins on June 15. From June 19-28 is the Sabarimala festival.

A virtual queue system has been put in place in which 200 people will be allowed to register within an hour, To avoid crowding, only 50 devotees will be allowed to be present in front of the temple. Before entering the premises, people will be scanned in Pampa and Sannidhanam.

As a precautionary measure, people have been asked to wear mask and sanitation would be carried out at regular intervals. Notably, no accommodation will be provided to the devotees in Sabarimala. According to the Devasom Minister the administration has made two slots for the temple visit– 4 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 11 pm.

Also, the vehicles will only be allowed till Pampa. People coming from other states are required to register at government COVID Jagrata pass registration portal. Moreover, Appam and Arvana will be provided only through online booking.

.