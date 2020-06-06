“Yoga has no place in the life of Christians”: Christian church issues order against yoga

The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church has once again confirmed that yoga had no place in the life of Christians. The decision was made by the Greek Orthodox Church during a meeting chaired by Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens. The church on Wednesday reaffirmed their stand on Yoga as the Greek media recommended yo as a means to ease stress amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Church claimed that Yoga is not just a physical exercise but instead a fundamental chapter in ‘Hindu religion’ and is ‘absolutely incompatible’ with Christianity.

The Church had been a vocal critic of yoga since 2015. Last year, the Reverend Metropolitan Nektarios of Argolis cited the ancient Hindu practice as ‘dangerous’. He remarked, “We make a confession to God. This is the same thing that people do during yoga.”

As per the International Yoga Federation, around 30 crores (300 million) people practise yoga around the globe. United Nations has adopted June 21 as ‘World Yoga Day’ .