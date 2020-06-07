Coronavirus : Man spends two days in jungle after denied entry to quarantine centre ; see pics

A migrant labourer spent two days in jungle after allegedly being denied entry to a quarantine centre in his village in Behrampur Odisha.

The migrant who returned from Chennai approached the police and block office to seek help but couldn’t get any assistance and landed himself in the jungle, a local from the area informed.

Odisha:A labourer spent 2 days in jungle after allegedly being denied admission to quarantine centre&entry to his village in Behrampur.Local says,"He came from Chennai&went to police&block office but no one helped.Then,he went to jungle".Later,police took him to quarantine centre pic.twitter.com/mWMBI5DVbe — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

“He came from Chennai. He went to the police and block office but no one helped. Then, he went to the jungle.” the village local said. The police later took him to the quarantine centre.