Coronavirus : “State Government, private hospitals for residents only ,says Chief Minister

Delhi Cabinet in a major decision on Sunday amid COVID-19 outbreak has decided that government hospitals in the city will treat only those COVID-19 patients who belong to Delhi.

Addressing a presser, Kejriwal said, “Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that by the end of the month of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds, therefore, only people belonging to Delhi will be treated in Delhi government hospitals.

“As a precautionary measure, the elderly people should have minimum interaction with their family members and others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to COVID-19. Try and remain in a single room of your house,” Kejriwal said.