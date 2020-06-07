FIR registered against Ekta Kapoor and others on charges of hurting religious sentiments

An FIR has been registered against Producer Ekta Kapoor and others on Saturday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, insulting army personnel, and improper use of the national emblem in the web series ‘XXX’ streaming on ALTBalaji.

As per police, the FIR has been lodged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT act at the Annapurna police station. Station House Officer Satish Dwivedi said, “After an initial inquiry, police registered an FIR against Ekta Kapoor for hurting religious sentiments and insulting the national emblem in the web series under several sections of the IPC and IT act.”

The complainant Neeraj Yagnik said that he registered a complaint after he noted that there has been objectionable use of the national emblem and army uniform in the web series.