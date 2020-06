36 people has died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health also announced 3,717 new cases of coronavirus in the country.The total number of infection Saudi Arabia has reached at 112,288. The death toll has reached at 819.

1,615 recoveries were also reported today. Thus the total recoveries in Saudi Arabia has reached at 77,954. With 1,693 in intensive care units.