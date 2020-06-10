Setback to CPM: Former MP joined BJP

Former Lok Sabha member and sports person Jyotirmoyee Sikdar has joined BJP. Jyotirmoyee Sikdar was a prominent leader of CPM in West Bengal.

Sikdar, a middle distance runner, represented India in the Asian Athletics Championships in 1995 and 1998, and participated in the 800 m and 1,500 m events. She won many laurels for the country, including gold and bronze medals, and also went on to win gold medals in the 1998 Asian Games held in Bangkok.

The 50-year-old entered politics in 2004 when she contested from the Krishnanagar seat on a CPI(M) ticket in the Lok Sabha elections, and defeated BJP candidate Satyabrata Mookherjee.

In the 2009 elections, Sikdar again contested from Krishnanagar constituency, but lost to actor-turned-politician Tapas Paul.