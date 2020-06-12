‘Good news for expats’: UAE minister makes important announcement

UAE has made it clear that it will protect the expat workers in the country. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, UAE’s Minister for Infrastructure Development has said this.

“We believe that the UAE is a place where expats are well-skilled and we definitely need them. The pandemic is not going to be here for a long time. The world will definitely deal with the pandemic and get rid of it. Then we would regret that we got rid of our skilled workforce, whether it is nationals or expats. We would like to keep them,” said Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi in an interview given to Bloomberg.

The total private sector employment in the UAE, where most of the expat population works, at the end of 2019 was 5.095 million.